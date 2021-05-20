FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolving Clinical Trials:
Continuing the Journey from Paper to Digital
A Free CenterWatch Webinar Sponsored by Optum
Thursday, May 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21527-evolving-clinical-trials-continuing-the-journey-from-paper-to-digital
Clinical trials can be bogged down with paper-based interactions and slow procedures.
While technological advances, like electronic data capture (EDC), have moved things forward, it hasn't been enough. Optum is working to address the continued issues by streamlining and automating key actions through their digitized solution — The Optum Digital Research Network.
Optum experts Peter Payne and Tracy Ohrt will share how moving to a technology-centered practice can help you achieve better results and how to make that transition smoother and more effective. During this free webinar, they will cover:
- Key clinical research challenges
- New approaches to addressing clinical research struggles
- Examples of how a technology-focused approach can impact the research process, including:
o Identification of eligible patients
o Patient enrollment
o Data sourcing
o Automated data transcription
See how combining data with cutting edge technology can help one streamline and automate clinical trial processes.
Webinar Details:
