Preparing for an audit used to mean spending days scrambling to get ready — finding missing items, remediating duplicates or correcting errors. Not anymore.
The FDA requires clinical trial sponsors to be inspection-ready at all times, maintaining well-organized and error-free data and content available for immediate review. The simple folder-based file systems of the past are no longer sufficient in meeting these needs — but an electronic trial master file (eTMF) application is.
The Five Steps to TMF "Inspection Readiness" free webinar on Oct. 27 will explore the real meaning of being inspection-ready and demonstrate why that goal is impossible without a more modern plan. Clinical operations and systems experts Ken Lownie and Janine Penman will discuss the benefits and process of bringing an eTMF application into the organization. They'll explain what makes a productive eTMF and how one can make the case for implementing this tool.
This free webinar will cover:
- Requirements of Being "Inspection Ready"
a. FDA guidelines and implications
- An eTMF Solution
a. The benefits of an eTMF application
b. How eTMF applications can improve data and content maintenance
- Implementing an eTMF Solution
a. Making the case for an eTMF application
b. Choosing the right eTMF application
c. Five key capabilities of a successful tool
d. Bringing an eTMF solution into your process
The rushed, stressful task of organizing the clinical trial's documentation for a review has been put to bed. With the FDA's requirements for inspection-ready sponsors, one needs to find a way to easily maintain data — and integrating an eTMF can do that. Find out how this innovative, essential system can improve one's processes.
