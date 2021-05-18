FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How Can the Accelerated Availability of Pfizer-BioNTech's:
COVID-19 Vaccine be Replicated?
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by Oracle Health Sciences
Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21525-how-can-the-accelerated-availability-of-pfizer-biontechs-covid-19-vaccine-be-replicated
Want to harness that Pfizer accelerated-timeline for your clinical trials? This free webinar shares how they delivered their safe, highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year. And how you can similarly benefit.
Drug development and study design processes have become more and more entrenched and siloed, increasing costs and timelines along the way. But Pfizer found the key to cutting through all the barriers to shrink these down and get its groundbreaking vaccine to market in record time.
The presenters will provide insight into how Pfizer did this — by treating the entire clinical development process as one protocol managed by one team — so you can, too.
Ralph J. Russo, CCDM, senior director and global head, clinical database management and standards at Pfizer; Jonathan Rowe, associate principal, R&D excellence for ZS Management Consulting; Keith Dorricott, MCC ambassador and lead of the MCC Site Selection & Start-Up Process Metrics Development Work Group; and Elvin Thalund, director, industry strategy, at Oracle Health Sciences, will explain:
- Why executive-level support is essential in breaking down organizational barriers
- How to compress cycle times using standardized metrics, machine learning, parallelization and other techniques
- How risk management is critical to optimization across the clinical trial continuum — and is pivotal to balancing quality, cost and speed constraints
- How to centralize and coordinate activities across departments with technology, ultimately eliminating internal silos and building a team of one
- How to compress clinical trial timelines now, even with limited resources
Bring products to market faster than you thought possible when you build on Pfizer's groundbreaking methods to streamline the clinical trial process. You can't afford to miss this free webinar.
Webinar Details:
