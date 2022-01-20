FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assessing Adverse Event Causality:
A Guide for Investigators and Sites
A CenterWatch Management Report
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/554
Confident in determining adverse event causality? While this is one of the most important responsibilities, it is also the most burdensome: is this event due to the investigational product (IP)? Or something else entirely…?
Assessing Adverse Event Causality: A Guide for Investigators and Sites answers all the questions and shows readers how to proceed.
It walks readers through a nine-step process for evaluating adverse events (based on the Bradford Hill Criteria for Causality model), explains what information to collect, what questions to ask and how to analyze the answers. Come to a yes-no, related-nonrelated conclusion that can be reported to a IRB and sponsor.
Assessing Adverse Event Causality also explains what information the FDA and other regulators expect in those reports. Understand the terms and concepts that should — and those that should not — be used. And one will see all of the concepts illustrated clearly through case studies.
Management report takeaways:
- How to apply the nine principles of causality: strength of association, consistency, temporality, specificity, biological gradient, plausibility, coherence, experiment and analogy
- What sources of information can help in analyzing the event (e.g., preclinical information, medical literature, Investigator's Brochure)
- Which aspects of a patient's history should be examined
- How to apply the dechallenge/rechallenge test
- Whether the terms "probable" and "possible" should be used
Gain patient safety and trial success and make critical decisions about adverse events with ease. Get there with Assessing Adverse Event Causality: A Guide for Investigators and Sites.
Management Report Details:
Tuition:
$397
