FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 5, 2022 -- Best Practices for Clinical Trial Site Management, Vol. 2
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/562
Whether a CRC, research nurse, investigator or other research professional, the job requirements are getting harder as trials become more complex.
Writing and maintaining effective SOPs for sites, understanding the metrics that can help improve site management and negotiating budgets that fit the trials are essential skills for today's research professional.
Then there are the issues that are gaining increasing importance in the field: participant diversity and the role of race in trials; master protocols and other novel trial designs; the use of artificial intelligence in clinical research; and more.
This collection of in-depth articles provides what's needed to understand — and manage with ease — everything from recruitment to safety reporting to special issues involved in pediatric and gene therapy trials.
Compiled from CenterWatch's bimonthly professional development journal, Research Practitioner, this report empowers research professionals to take steps to advance their career growth with real-world guidance and the latest best practices, including:
- Principles of effective SOPs
- Metrics for quality site management
- Budgeting to fit the protocol
- The importance of financial disclosure
-Race and other variables of clinical trial diversity
- Special characteristics of pediatric trials
- Determining adverse event causality
- Conducting master protocol trials
- Counseling genetically screened patients
- Using artificial intelligence to design and manage trials
Management Report Details:
Price:
$129
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
