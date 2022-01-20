FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Is the FDA's increasing scrutiny on clinical trials' data integrity giving the team a data migraine? Establish internal competency and assessment programs; otherwise, the team can expect 483s and warning letters to come rolling in.
With FDA data integrity requirements among the most stringent within regulated industries, compliance is highly challenging. This interactive virtual workshop makes it infinitely easier.
Data Integrity for GCP Professionals: Core Requirements, Expectations and Challenges will give attendees the tools needed to ensure clinical trials' electronic records are trustworthy and reliable across their entire data lifecycle, from initial data creation through long-term archives.
It will be led by award-winning FDA compliance expert, author and Cerulean Associates founder, John Avellanet. He can explain complex FDA data integrity regulations in simple "what to do, how to do it" language using real-world examples and offering practical advice one can follow. A former FDA and Department of Justice prosecutor calls Mr. Avellanet, "The best in the business. Period." Confirm this for oneself when he shares:
- How to apply the elements of data integrity characteristics — attributable, legible, contemporaneous, original and accurate (ALCOA+) — to real-world clinical development, trial conduct and post-trial analysis
- An exploration of overlooked guidance documents that can help define expectations (including what the FDA and the European Medicines Agency inspect for and why)
- How to deal with suppliers, including data integrity chain-of-custody in the clinical space, typical clinical supplier red flags that FDA and other regulatory health agencies look for and dealing with critical suppliers that collect, handle and store clinical digital data… but are not regulated
- What, where, how and why to document data integrity controls and institute a risk-based approach, including monitoring data integrity controls with contract research organizations (CROs) and investigator sites
- Considerations regarding emerging issues: long-term archival storage, cloud-based technologies, wearables data and patient-submitted digital data; plus, the impact of inspectional changes in the clinical arena
- What one must know about GCP data integrity enforcement, using real-world examples and statistics from regulatory agencies and providing recent updates to FDA's pre-approval inspection (PAI) methods
- Takeaways regarding both on-site and remote clinical digital data inspections, with questions and tactics one must be prepared to handle
- The risks of true and certified copies with digital records, from the basics of true/certified copy and legal admissibility, to true-copy requirements from submission guidances and putting together a true-copy scanning process for clinical trial usage
- How to prepare for and handle GCP data integrity: address challenges with remote inspection handling, perform sponsor-specific and CRO-specific activities, points to remember when responding to allegations of untrustworthy data and more
No more data migraines. Avoid the data integrity Form 483s or warning letters while compliantly managing the company's clinical trials' essential data.
