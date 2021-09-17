FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Privacy and Research Transparency: Balancing Opposing Priorities
Don't unintentionally cross the line between data privacy and research transparency. Data Privacy and Research Transparency: Balancing Opposing Priorities provides what is needed to easily walk the tightrope between these two issues.
With this report, all the bases are covered in the U.S. and the EU.
This single source covers all the latest privacy developments and trial transparency requirements and discusses how regulations can affect how and what trial data can be disclosed.
Data Privacy and Research Transparency: Balancing Opposing Priorities answers all the questions and provides information on what one must do to comply with trial registries' sharing requirements while protecting subject privacy, including:
- What the FDA requires in reporting to ClinicalTrials.gov
- How well — or not — research institutions and trial sponsors are complying with transparency requirements
- Categories of personal information — which ones must be protected?
- The status of U.S. states' development of data privacy legislation
- What the EU's General Data Protection Regulation covers — and what the exceptions are
- Status of privacy legislation/policies in other countries
- HIPAA privacy requirements — what is covered, who is responsible?
Crossing the line between personal privacy and research transparency triggers severe consequences. Data Privacy and Research Transparency: Balancing Opposing Priorities will make sure one never encounters them.
