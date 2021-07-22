FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Fall 2021
A 99% satisfaction rate is worth noting.
MAGI's Clinical Research vConference – Fall 2021 is set to deliver another stellar experience along with networking opportunities attendees won't want to miss. All in a carefully crafted virtual format that makes attending more convenient than ever.
Whether one is new to clinical research or a veteran, there are sessions to meet all needs. A sampling of the 70+ sessions include:
Plenary Sessions
- Keynote — A Clinical Research Roadmap for the Next Five Years: A Panel Discussion
- Keynote — Equity and Justice in Action: A Panel Discussion
Contracts Track
- Details Matter: Dissecting a Clinical Trial Agreement (2 Parts)
- Into the Abyss: Subject Injury and Indemnification
- Seven Key Intellectual Property Provisions in CTAs
Budgets & Billing Track
- Constructive Strategies & Tactics for Effective Budget Negotiation
- Cyberliability and Finding the Balance on Data Security Practices
- Budget Development & Negotiation for Investigative Sites
Clinical Operations & Project Management Track
- Revealing Questions to Ask at Site Qualification Visits
- Setting Your Study Team Up for Success
- Clinical Project Management: A Skills-Based Workshop (2 Parts)
Quality and Risk Management Track
- Risky Business: Assessing, Characterizing & Managing Risk in Clinical Research
- Look Out! The Future of Remote Site Governance
- Powerful Quality Management Systems for Sponsors, Sites and CROs
Regulatory Compliance Track
- Would You Approve This Study? Study Approvals at the Edge
- Site Inspection Readiness: The Decisive GCP Challenge
- Recent Developments in Subject Data Privacy & Security...and How to Address Them
Site Management Track
- The Evolving Site Landscape: A Panel Discussion
- Run Your Site Like a Business
- Metrics for Site Management & Business Development
Management & Professional Skills Track
- Streamlining & Simplifying Clinical Trial Processes
- Conflict Resolution: Address Difficult Situations Before They Get Out of Hand
- Transform Your Role from Manager to Leader
Patients & Study Participants Track
- Patient Recruitment & Engagement Innovations & Best Practices
- What We Can Learn from Experienced Study Participants: A Panel Discussion
- Roll Out the Red Carpet: How to Treat Study Participants Like Valued Customers
Special Topics Track
- Modern Site Selection: A Panel Discussion
- Are You Hearing Us? Are We Hearing You? A Panel Discussion
- Medical Device Clinical Research: Regulatory Challenges (2 Parts)
Convenience is key: MAGI's Clinical Research vConference sessions will be live AND recorded. Access recordings during the event and for the following two weeks, whenever it works.
Register by July 31 and save $200.
Virtual Conference Details:
Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28, 2021 • Join Us Virtually
https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
Tuition:
All Access Pass - $995
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
