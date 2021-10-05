FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Fall 2021
Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28, 2021 • Join Us Virtually
https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
Want to discover how to bolster a quality management system, ensure inspection readiness, uncover and eliminate hidden costs… and much more? MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Fall 2021 is the answer to all clinical research challenges.
MAGI's 70+ sessions over eight days — featuring 180+ speakers with diverse expertise and backgrounds — emphasize timely, practical information based on real-life examples, with lots of interaction. Topics of interest for sites include:
- The Evolving Site Landscape: A Panel Discussion
Powerful forces that are changing the world of research sites.
- Site Inspection Readiness: The Decisive GCP Challenge
Examine real-world examples of common inspection findings and the
importance of proactive quality assurance, continuous quality improvement,
study conduct according to GCP and the development of appropriate CAPAs.
- Hidden Costs that Destroy Site Profitability
What costs do sites incur that are not in study budgets and are not "the cost of
doing business"?
- Budget Development & Negotiation for Investigative Sites
Effective budget negotiation requires preparation: knowing costs and
developing the infrastructure and methodology to consistently maximize
revenues. Demonstrate value and conduct effective negotiations. Session is
also illuminating for research sponsors and CROs.
- Robust Quality Management Systems for Sponsors, Sites and CROs
Learn how to use interwoven processes and tools, such as process mapping,
gap analysis, quality metrics, risk management, CAPA, and procedural
documents and tools.
- Can Sites Help with Protocol Design?
Sites have to conduct studies, so maybe they should help design them.
- Roll Out the Red Carpet: How to Treat Study Participants Like Valued Customers
Some sites go above and beyond.
- Are You Hearing Us? Are We Hearing You? A Panel Discussion
What sponsors and CROs need to understand about sites...and what sites
need to understand about sponsors and CROs.
- Run Your Site Like a Business
Making the hard decisions needed to survive and grow.
- Site Management Innovations & Best Practices for Institutional Sites
How best to address tough challenges in managing AMC and hospital sites.
- Site Management Innovations & Best Practices for Independent Sites
How best to address tough challenges in managing independent sites.
Don't forget the not-to-be-missed networking opportunities and 100+ continuing education contact hours. And attendees will have access to recordings during the event and for the following two weeks.
Virtual Conference Details:
