FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Measuring Success in Decentralized Trials:
Metrics that Drive Improvement
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/558
Ready for the new world of metrics analysis? How does one evaluate what data works and what doesn't from decentralized trial (DCT) methods?
Use the opportunities within this data — and work around the challenges — with Measuring Success in Decentralized Trials: Metrics that Drive Improvement.
This report provides a set of metrics and guidance to use in evaluating the performance of DCTs so you can maximize trial success.
Measuring Success in Decentralized Trials lays out a risk-management approach to creating a DCT metrics analysis plan that focuses on potential problem areas and identifies what data are needed to track them. It shows that by using trial-specific algorithms, one can predict outcomes based on the resulting data and adjust accordingly, to drive success.
Management report takeaways:
- How real-time data collection in DCTs affects metrics analysis
- Develop an analytical strategy using risk-based quality management methods
- How to use metrics for predictive analysis
- Industry benchmark metrics that can help identify key performance indicators
- Benefits of comparing metrics from multiple sites
- How DCTs make it easier to collect metrics data on patient compliance and engagement
While the pandemic accelerated the move to DCT methods, there is no going back. Benefit from all of its possibilities with Measuring Success in Decentralized Trials: Metrics that Drive Improvement.
Management Report Details:
Price:
$397
Easy Ways to Order:
Online: https://www.centerwatch.com/products/558
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
