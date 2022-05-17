Clinical trial data dragging you down? Harness the power for better insights, compliance, outcomes with this free webinar.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trial professionals need to harness the power within their clinical trial data.
This free webinar will show them how to take control.
There's no doubt the volume, variety and velocity of data has never been greater, with the number of unique data sources now averaging 10 per clinical trial.
Jason Gubb, global clinical operations consultant and co-founder of EmergentTeams, and Sheila Rocchio, chief marketing officer of eClinical Solutions, will share how a single source of truth can power a more comprehensive oversight strategy.
The speakers will discuss that by automating data from numerous sources from the start, attendees can make it available for consumption by clinical teams for better decisionmaking. And ensure clinical teams collaborate more effectively to make certain of data quality, participant safety and operational excellence.
Using specific case examples, they'll explain how faster, and more reliable, data insights deliver value and improved experiences for cross-functional teams running trials, including:
- The role comprehensive analytics plays in establishing an effective oversight to meet referenced regulatory requirements and diversity and inclusion goals, including proposed legislation such as the Diverse and Equitable Participation in Clinical Trials (DEPICT) Act
- How clinical teams will benefit from a centralized clinical data platform that contains both clinical and operational data from numerous sources, including decentralized clinical trial (DCT) systems
- What types of insights are most important for trial oversight
- Case studies illustrating how analytics that power oversight deliver ROI and enhanced collaboration
Webinar Details:
Powering an Effective Oversight Strategy with Clinical and Operational Insights
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by eClinical Solutions
Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web22524-powering-an-effective-oversight-strategy-with-clinical-and-operational-insights
Tuition:
Free
Easy Ways to Order:
Online: https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web22524-powering-an-effective-oversight-strategy-with-clinical-and-operational-insights
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
