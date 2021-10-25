FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protecting Study Volunteers in Research:
Don't put study volunteers at risk by using outdated information.
Get comprehensive training in the most up-to-date study volunteer protection regulations, ethics and practices with the fifth edition of the industry's leading resource on protecting clinical trial participants — Protecting Study Volunteers in Research: A Manual for Investigative Sites.
This is the must-have manual for those in clinical research responsible for study volunteers, with material on:
- Federal regulations related to working with clinical trial participants
- Special study volunteer protection issues related to social science research (behavioral and observational studies)
- Ethics and implications of informed consent
- How accurate publication of trial results protects volunteers and the public
- The effect of financial conflicts of interest and scientific misconduct on clinical research
- Issues involved in increasing participant diversity
- The impact of HIPAA regulations on clinical trial data
- Issues presented by the growth of genetic research and precision medicine
Protecting Study Volunteers in Research: A Manual for Investigative Sites includes all the developments one must consider to ensure study volunteers are informed, empowered and — above all — as safe as possible.
Training Guide Details:
