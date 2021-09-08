FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right-Sizing Clinical Trial Management Systems for the New Age of Clinical Development
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by eClinical
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web2191-right-sizing-clinical-trial-management-systems-for-the-new-age-of-clinical-development
Any life sciences company working to improve its processes and products needs access to comprehensive operational data — but the increase in outsourced providers, outside partners and decentralized trials has made that a challenge — until now.
Through the first-hand experiences of Agios Pharmaceutical and eClincial Solutions, this free webinar will explain how they worked collaboratively to build a new system that provides operational data insight and automation of previously manual tasks.
This webinar will cover:
- Why existing CTMS are not optimized for companies working in highly outsourced models
- What are the different options available to companies evaluating CTMS-like technology solutions
- How and why Agios Pharmaceuticals selected a partnership approach to find a "right-sized" CTMS data and analytics platform
- How elluminate ® CTMS Insights deliver value to clinical operations team
With the increase in outside partners, operational data is being kept in silos and with providers rather than with you. Turn to modern and automated approaches and get the results the team deserves.
Webinar Details:
Right-Sizing Clinical Trial Management Systems for the New Age of Clinical Development
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by eClinical
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web2191-right-sizing-clinical-trial-management-systems-for-the-new-age-of-clinical-development
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web2191-right-sizing-clinical-trial-management-systems-for-the-new-age-of-clinical-development
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE CenterWatch