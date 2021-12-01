FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simplifying Oncology Trials:
Make the Most of Remote Monitoring and Decentralization
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by Medable, Inc.
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21d08-simplifying-oncology-trials
While the pandemic may have initiated an oncology trial revolution — think remote monitoring, decentralization — these changes are here to stay. Use them to one's advantage with this free webinar.
Novel hybrid, decentralized and patient-centric approaches developed and deployed during COVID-19 mean the clinical trial industry is now better able to deliver excellence in oncology care while minimizing service disruptions.
Such innovative methods for remote monitoring are more efficient, cost-effective and potentially improve outcomes. If one knows how to use them.
Archana Sah, senior vice president of DCT Solutions, Medable and Luisa Sansalone, past clinical research manager at Austin Cancer Center will uncover best practices and strategies for developing and deploying decentralized models in oncology trials, including:
- Which oncology protocols are best suited for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs)
- Common-use cases for using decentralized methods and technology in oncology
- Benefits of using a DCT platform purpose-built by clinicians, technology experts and patient advocates who represent the oncology community
- Regulatory guidance on hybrid/decentralized trial design
- The site perspective of adoption of DCT in oncology
- How patients can monitor their symptoms, record their vitals and communicate with their clinician(s) in real time
The revolution in oncology clinical trials is here. Take advantage of remote monitoring and decentralization — while improving outcomes and lowering costs — with this free webinar.
