FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit
A Metrics Champion Consortium Digital Conference
Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 28-30, 2021
https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit
No matter the size of an organization, strategic vendor oversight is a vital part of good clinical trial management.
The Vendor Oversight track at the 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit mini workshops and discussion groups will help one better manage vendor risk and performance. Attendees will understand:
- Opportunities and challenges in selecting, implementing and using key performance indicators (KPIs) in a sponsor-contract research organization (CRO) collaboration
- How well site issues are mitigated with monitoring oversight? What one must know about the gaps in monitoring
- What vendors need for effective, quality-driven trial execution in 2021 and beyond, including outsourcing oversight of quality-by-design (QbD)
- How to use metrics to identify issues, drive improvement, gain insight into site activation, patient enrollment and more
- Which IT system is right for you? How to select one
- How to meet regulatory authority expectations in ongoing vendor oversight of the sponsor's delegation of risk-based quality management (RBQM)
- How to oversee and manage new vendors in decentralized trials
Strategic vendor oversight is vital to the success of your clinical trials. Upgrade one's expertise with the Vendor Oversight track at the 4th Annual MCC Summit.
Tuition:
Member – Single Attendee - $745.00
Member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $670.00
Member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $633.00
Member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $596.00
Member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $559.00
Non-Member – Single Attendee - $945.00
Non-member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $851.00
Non-member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $803.00
Non-member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $756.00
Non-member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $709.00
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
