FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit
A Metrics Champion Consortium Digital Conference
Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 28-30, 2021
https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit?ref=CWEvent
Just Confirmed!
FDA official to deliver the keynote address at the 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit.
Join M. Khair ElZarrad, E6(R3) Rapporteur, FDA and Deputy Director, Office of Medical Policy, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, FDA on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for his expert insights into the ICH E6(R3) Guideline for Good Clinical Practice.
During the vSummit, delve into the ways metrics — and their careful and critical analysis — can help one navigate clinical trials with thoughtful effort and unprecedented success.
Hear from industry experts who will share how to manage risk in a high-octane environment, assess risk, gain insights from centralized monitoring, maintain data quality, and manage vendors and partnerships.
Don't miss out on this chance to hear from the FDA, connect with one's peers and engage around topics that will change clinical trial practice for the better.
Virtual Conference Details:
Tuition:
Member – Single Attendee - $745.00
Member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $670.00
Member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $633.00
Member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $596.00
Member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $559.00
Non-Member – Single Attendee - $945.00
Non-member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $851.00
Non-member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $803.00
Non-member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $756.00
Non-member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $709.00
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit?ref=CWEvent
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
