Decentralized clinical trial strategy lacking? Free webinar shows how to update yours to stay compliant, drive better outcomes.
Three Data Trends You Must Consider when Developing
Your Decentralized Clinical Trial Strategy
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by Medable, Inc.
Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web22517-three-data-trends
The push for rapid adoption of decentralized clinical trials (DCT) is coming from all sides: the pandemic, technology and legislation.
Clinical trial professionals can support enhanced DCT designs to drive better trial outcomes while decreasing the overall burden on sites and patients with this free webinar.
Attendees will learn how to capture quality, real-time data from participants with greater ease and convenience, empowering them to scale their global trials and boost diversity in anticipation of legislation like the Diverse and Equitable Participation in Clinical Trials (DEPICT) Act.
Ching Tian, Medable's senior vice president, strategy and solutions, and Sherry Volk, eClinical Solutions' principal portfolio lead, will explain the three key trends shaping the industry now, so attendees can update their clinical data strategy and create more useful DCT designs with:
- An understanding of the approach that cross-functional clinical teams should take as to incorporate DCT designs into more trials
- Best practices and strategies for design, handling and optimizing data collection and management using DCT and modern platforms for data review and management
- New techniques and understanding to maximize the value of DCT data
With DTC here to stay, the way clinical trial teams capture and use real-time data is more important than ever. This free webinar will make it easier.
Tuition:
Free
