WILLOWBROOK, Ill., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmazz, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients in critical care, today announced that centhaquine, a drug in final stage of development, can provide hemodynamic stability, improve tissue oxygenation, reduce pulmonary edema, reduce acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), reduce multiple organ dysfunction score (MODS) and decrease mortality in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2).
Pharmazz has completed a multi-centric, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 study to assess the efficacy of centhaquine as a resuscitative agent to be used as an adjuvant to standard treatment in hypovolemic shock patients. In a trial conducted in 105 patients, centhaquine produced statistically significant improvement in both ARDS and MODS and reduced 28-day all-cause mortality. Safety of centhaquine has been established in multiple clinical trials conducted in 180 human subjects.
Centhaquine acts through a unique mechanism of action. It increases blood pressure and cardiac output by augmenting venous blood return to the heart (venous alpha2B-adrenergic receptor stimulation). Centhaquine is likely to attenuate a decrease in venous return to the heart and prevent life-threatening hypotension, which occurs in about 30% of patients following endotracheal intubation and/or positive pressure ventilation. Centhaquine may reduce ventilator time, prevent patients from worsening towards necessity for an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and improve survival. Pharmazz is approaching various regulatory agencies regarding use of centhaquine as an adjuvant in the management of critically ill patients with COVID-19. Since therapeutic options for this life-threatening condition are limited, centhaquine may be considered for compassionate or emergency use, and may fulfil the unmet need for serious, life-threatening condition of COVID-19 during this pandemic outbreak.
Company has also filed a patent application on the composition and use of centhaquine for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients and patients with ARDS. The company further announces issuance of Brazilian Patent Number PI 1013903-6 titled "Novel Therapeutic Treatments Using Centhaquin" dated March 3, 2019.
