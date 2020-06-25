HARTFORD, Conn., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You, or someone you know, could be featured as a "pin up" in the 2021 Central Connecticut 60 Strong calendar, an exclusive calendar showcasing inspirational "60 somethings" and highlighting Central Connecticut events and activities. In addition to appearing in the calendar, winners receive celebrity treatment with a virtual kick-off party, professional photo shoot and compensation for their modeling time.
Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member - age 60 to 69 - who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or helped those in need. The candidate might be "giving back", fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.
Here's how it works:
- Log on to www.CentralCT60Strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Monday, Aug. 10. You can also upload a smart phone video describing the candidate.
- Or download an application form at www.CentralCT60Strong.com and mail the completed form, a 200-400 word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: Central Connecticut 60 Strong Contest, c/o Rosemary Hokanson, 1 Lake Street, Door #5, 3rd Floor, New Britain, CT 06052. The entry must be postmarked by Thursday, August 6, 2020.
- Those who nominate winners will receive a $50 gift certificate.
Central Connecticut 60 Strong candidates must be between ages of 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2020, and a resident of the following Connecticut counties: Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, Litchfield; and Hampden and Hampshire counties in Massachusetts.
Celebrity judges will virtually select 12 winners who exemplify how life after sixty can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on health/fitness/wellness, community involvement, volunteerism and why they are inspirational to others.
Winners must be available Thursday, August 27, through Saturday, August 29, 2020 for virtual party and photo shoot. Questions? Email us at CentralCT60Strong@StarlingSCA.com. All proceeds from calendar sales benefit CT Foodshare to support response efforts to hunger.
About Starling Senior Care Advantage
Starling Physicians is proud to announce the Central Connecticut 60 Strong contest in conjunction with the launch of Starling Senior Care Advantage, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.