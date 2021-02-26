ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 Central Florida Bonding announces the launch of their newest article entitled "Reporting Child Abuse." This informative article is designed to inform people about the ongoing issue of both child abuse and child neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "Child abuse and child neglect is an ongoing issue and has possibly been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more kids out of school and virtually learning from home and parents under stress from financial hardship it's a perfect storm. The kids are caught up in what I call "adult problems." The distance learning is taxing on parents because they are having to "play teacher" all while managing the financial stresses of life. Kids are limited in their extra curriculars that they once loved thanks to the pandemic. This limited interaction with other adults from school and extra curriculars means that some abuse and neglect is not being spotted or reported. So much abuse and neglect is going unnoticed so reported cases may appear to be trending downward but in reality it's not. We hope our article will make people aware of what child abuse/neglect really is and further educate people on the problem."
To read this article in its entirety, visit online at: https://cfborlando.com/reporting-child-abuse/.
All of the following contribute to the lack of child abuse/neglect reporting:
- Lack of social interactions
- Remote learning
- Lack of support
- Increase in stress levels
- Loss of caregivers
Central Florida Bonding bails clients out of jail for numerous charges. Clients facing charges such as child abuse, child neglect, DUI, domestic violence, drug trafficking, assault, battery, robbery and more have all been helped by the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding. This agency has bail bond agents available to assist clients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year. To start the bail bond process, please call 407-841-3646.
Khouri adds, "Being arrested can be a scary experience. We have been helping clients across Central Florida since 1979. My entire staff is extremely knowledgeable about the criminal justice system. We can guide clients through the ins and outs of the bail bond system, assist with paperwork, answer questions, and explain the bail bond process. We take pride in providing top notch customer service to all of our clients."
Central Florida Bonding serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Osceola, and Brevard counties. Clients have relied on this bail bond agency to provide quick, friendly, and efficient service. Central Florida Bonding is located at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. They are located in the Cox Plaza across from the Orange County Jail, also known as the 33rd Street Jail. Central Florida Bonding offers bail for defendants in the Orange County/33rd Street jail, Osceola County jail, Seminole County jail, Lake County jail, Volusia County jail, and Brevard County jail. This bail bond agency is licensed to post bonds throughout the state and across the United States with affiliated agencies. To learn more about Central Florida Bonding, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/ or call 407-841-3646.
Media Contact
Hadi Khouri, Central Florida Bonding, 407-841-3646, cfborlando@cfborlando.com
SOURCE Central Florida Bonding