TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn how an experienced Central Laboratory Project Initiation Team can expertly support the planning, designing and setting up of clinical projects with multiple testing locations — including international vendor laboratories. Skilled project initiation managers understand the crucial importance of achieving study timelines and the role laboratory testing services play in the success of your trial.
Challenges with increasingly complex clinical trials and a constantly growing demand for expedited study start-up has driven innovation in the central laboratory industry. A Project Initiation Expert can deliver project tasks more quickly, more efficiently and more accurately than the average project manager.
Register for this webinar to hear about how, at LabConnect, we continuously re-evaluate our processes, optimize them and implement project initiation process improvements. These processes include clear visibility to targeted milestone completion dates, utilization of custom services and enhanced, easy-to-use collection supplies for investigator sites.
Join experts from LabConnect, Logan Blackwell, Sr. Manager, Project Initiation; and Sabrina Buchanan, Manager, Project Initiation, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Central Laboratory Project Initiation – Customization and Flexibility While Meeting Study Timelines.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks