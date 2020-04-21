COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep seniors active, provide spiritual relief and educate them on Medicare options during COVID-19 quarantine, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians (COPC) is offering a myriad of free online classes for homebound seniors.
Anyone is welcome to attend a virtual "Medicare 101" workshop and learn how Medicare works, what it covers, when to enroll, and how to avoid late enrollment penalties. Those who are approaching mid-60s, eligible for Medicare coverage, or over 65 and about to retire can take advantage of these workshops—all while practicing social distancing in the comfort of their own home.
Workshops are offered by Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians as part of COPC Senior Care Advantage initiative, an innovative health model that improves quality, efficiency and patient experience for Medicare patients.
Medicare 101 seminars schedule—online only:
Tuesday, April 28
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Reservations encouraged. RSVP: www.copcseniorcareadvantage.com and click "Medicare events" tab. Information on how to participate will be emailed.
One of the challenges brought on by COVID-19 stay at home orders is many seniors face social isolation. In addition to Medicare 101 workshops, COPC Physicians is offering seminars to boost morale and help seniors stay mentally active. Seniors can sign up for "Returning to Joy," spiritual seminar led by Kent and Cathy Larson, or "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together," storytelling seminar led by Shelley Friend and guest authors, to find relief during this uncertain time.
"Returning to Joy" and "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together" seminars schedule—online only:
Returning to Joy
Tuesday, April 21
7 – 7:30 p.m.
Returning to Joy
Thursday, April 23
12 – 12:30 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Wednesday, April 29
2 – 2:45 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Thursday, May 14
10 – 10:45 a.m.
Iron Butterflies
Tuesday, May 26
2 – 2:45 p.m.
Reservations encouraged. RSVP: www.COPCSeniorCareAdvantage.com and click "Medicare events" tab. Information on how to participate will be emailed.
About COPC
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians was founded in 1996 when 33 physicians joined together to give greater focus to patient care than the administrative duties weighing them down. COPC physicians have always been dedicated to finding new ways to offer best patient care. COPC has over 75 offices and serves over 450,000 patients.