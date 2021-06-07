LAKE MARY, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentralSquare today announced the availability of Carbyne's c-Live Universe platform for NG9-1-1 to provide dynamic, real-time caller-generated live video, GPS, and chat alongside CentralSquare's Enterprise CAD solution. Carbyne's cloud-native offering enables 9-1-1 operators to integrate and distribute audio and data to first responders and hospitals, enabling greater situational awareness and more agile emergency response.
"CentralSquare continues to expand the value and capabilities we offer our customers, integrating the tools and data emergency callers have in their smartphones to deliver greater situational insight for safer and more effective emergency response," commented David Zolet, CentralSquare CEO. "Our partnership with Carbyne is a powerful example of the continual innovation we are delivering to more than 7,500 public sector agencies across North America. Together, we are innovating to build safer, smarter, more connected communities."
About CentralSquare
Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare's broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.
About Carbyne
Founded by Amir Elichai (Chairman & CEO), Alex Dizengoff (CTO), Yony Yatsun (R&D Manager) and Lital Leshem (Shareholder), Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology. Headquartered in NYC, Carbyne quickly grew to be one of dominant global players in the public safety global industry. Today, Carbyne is the largest rich-data provider globally, delivering over 155M data points per year. In addition, its rich data platforms enable first responders and Emergency Call Centers to connect with the caller via highly secure communication omni-channel with no app required. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that enables ECCs, first responders, citizens and the state to share live actionable data that can lead to more efficient, transparent operations and ultimately save lives. For more information, visit http://www.carbyne911.com.
Media Contact
Katy Herr, CentralSquare Technologies, +1 202-770-9301, katy.herr@centralsquare.com
SOURCE CentralSquare Technologies