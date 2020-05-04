SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide®, a leading direct selling health and wellness company focused on health and happiness — has announced this week that he will donate his salary and bonuses for the remainder of 2020 as an extra bonus to the 400+ Plexus employees.
Robinson made the announcement to forgo his compensation this week as an extended commitment to Plexus Worldwide employees amid the COVID- 19 pandemic. Fortunately, as an essential business, Plexus has not furloughed any employees as a result of the global crisis and the company is dedicated to ensuring the job security of their current staff. Plexus' primary company core value, 'We Are One Plexus' is what the company prides itself on. 'One Plexus', is working together as one team regardless of each role in the organization, this true act of kindness is the epitome of this core value.
Robinson shared that he recognizes employees have significant others, families and friends who have been financially affected by the crisis. With this added financial support, Robinson hopes that they can help their families or pay it forward to those in need.
"I am sincerely grateful to Plexus employees across the organization, especially those who continue to show up every day to ensure products are being shipped on schedule. Good nutrition is so critical right now and we continue to get our products to customers doorsteps on time. Their commitment not only allows us to sustain our business, but also allows Plexus to continue our philanthropic initiatives, such as Nourish One. With every bag of our Plexus Lean™ purchased, we provide the equivalent of 14 meals to make a real difference in the fight against hunger in partnership with Feeding America," said Tarl Robinson.
About Plexus Worldwide:
Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com
