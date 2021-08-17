Cerapedics is an ortho-biologics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary small peptide (P-15) technology platform. i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is the only biologic bone graft in orthopedics that incorporates a small peptide as an attachment factor to stimulate the natural bone healing process. This novel mechanism of action is designed to support safer and more predictable bone formation compared to commercially available bone growth factors. (PRNewsfoto/Cerapedics Inc.)