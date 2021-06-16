SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebral, Inc., the leading online provider of psychiatric and behavioral therapy services, today announced that it has expanded its service to treat both bipolar 1 and bipolar 2 disorders. In doing so, Cerebral extends its care program to include serious mental illnesses (SMI) in its tele-health model.
Cerebral's bipolar services will first be made available in limited regions, with plans to extend the service to additional states in the coming months.
Bipolar disorder, which is characterized by extreme fluctuations in manic or depressive moods, affects an estimated 4.4% of U.S. adults in their lifetime, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Yet, as is the case with other mental health disorders, many people with bipolar disorder lack access to the care they need. With its online model, Cerebral now provides access to affordable, high-quality, long-term care for anyone with bipolar disorder who needs it.
Just as it does with conditions like depression, anxiety and others, Cerebral will offer bipolar treatment on all three of its subscription plans: Medication & Care Counseling, Medication & Therapy, and Therapy-only. Cerebral members can sign up easily and have immediate access to prescribing providers, certified therapists and behavioral health counselors—all via video or phone visits. Members will also have access to lab services if prescribed a medication that requires it.
Bipolar disorder treatment through Cerebral will also be eligible for in-network insurance coverage. However, Cerebral care is designed to be affordable for members either with or without insurance.
About Cerebral
Cerebral's mission is simple and straightforward: to improve access to affordable, high-quality, long-term mental health care to everyone who needs it. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, and talk therapists—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Visits are done via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. They'll even receive medications delivered straight to their door (if prescribed). Cerebral was founded and launched in January, 2020 by CEO Kyle Robertson. For more information, visit getcerebral.com.
Media Contact
Alex Martelli, Cerebral, +1 4156179894, support@getcerebral.com
SOURCE Cerebral