SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebral, the leading online provider of psychiatric and behavioral therapy services, announced the launch of their nutrition services. The company also provides therapy, counseling, and FDA-approved prescription medication for depression, anxiety, ADHD, insomnia, and other conditions. With the launch of its nutrition offering, Cerebral expands its approach to mental health to include physical wellbeing.
A 2017 meta-analysis found that populations with more nutrient-dense dietary patterns contributed to lower risks of depression. Given that research has continued to tie physical wellness with mental wellbeing, it became a logical next step to provide nutritional guidance through cognitive behavioral therapy and medication management.
"Nutritional deficiencies can lead to low quality sleep, lack of energy, and mental fog. The gut-mind connection has become increasingly recognized as very important, and it speaks to how developing and maintaining healthy nutritional habits can positively impact an individual's mental health." says Dr. David Mou, Chief Medical Officer at Cerebral. "As a mental health-first company, it's only natural for us to expand to nutrition in order to have a positive effect on mental conditions."
Members are connected with a Cerebral nutritionist to develop a personalized plan. Cerebral nutritionists are licensed registered dietitians (RD) or registered dietitian nutritionists (RDN). Monthly subscriptions provide unlimited messaging capabilities, monthly one-on-one check-ins, and an in-app visual food and water tracker. The program does not simply focus on weight loss, but instead it intends to help users build healthy habits with the guidance of their RD or RDN. Programs are personalized to the user's lifestyle, allergies, and special dietary requirements. For those eligible, medication management services are available with nutrition planning.
Cerebral's nutrition offering will be available in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas starting October 5th, 2021. The Nutrition Management plan starts at $25 for the first month, and then $69 per month after. The Nutrition and Medication Management plan starts at $30 for the first month, and then $85 per month after. For more information, visit getcerebral.com/plans/nutrition.
About Cerebral
Cerebral's mission is to improve access to affordable, high-quality mental health care to everyone who needs it. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, talk therapists, and nutritionists—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Cerebral was founded and launched in January 2020 and is now the fastest growing mental health company in history. For more information, visit getcerebral.com.
