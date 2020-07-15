CereCore® provides IT services that emphatically meets the needs of our nation’s hospitals and health systems. Our heritage is in the hallways of some of America’s top-performing hospitals as leaders in technology, operations, data security, and clinicians. We deliver managed IT and support services, EHR consulting, technical staffing, and CIO advisory that fosters sustainability, cost control, and enables quality care. More information can be found at www.cerecore.net.