LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerno Bioscience announced today that it has released version 3.0 of its innovative MassWorks Rx GC/ID software. GC/ID provides superior compound identification by combining Library Search, Retention Index (RI), and Accurate Mass to confidently identify and semi-quantitate unknowns. It provides fast processing of entire runs (batch or single) from most GC/MS instruments from Agilent, Shimadzu, Thermo and PerkinElmer.
Version 3.0 introduces many powerful new features including Auto RI™, a patented system for automatic Retention Index calibration without the need to run any standards, saving time and enabling enhanced analysis of previously acquired data. Magic Highlighter™ is a revolutionary new way to visualize the quality of each peak ID. Blending four important metrics (Forward Search, Reverse Search, Retention Index and Formula ID (via Spectral Accuracy)) to signify High, Medium, and Low compound ID confidence in a color-coded system accelerates the review process. Semi-Quant is a new, simple, but powerful tool for semi-quantitative analysis. It allows easy setup of Target and Reference peaks by retention time, retention index, or just by compound identity (as determined by search). Even mixture peaks can be quantified thanks to powerful deconvolution. These and a host of other improvements transform GC/ID in powerful new ways.
To enhance the confidence of correctly identifying non-target compounds, GC/ID performs molecular and fragment ion formula confirmation, which is accomplished using Cerno's patented and proven TrueCal™ calibration technology. Using full profile mode data and the GC/MS built-in calibration gas, the MS is automatically calibrated for both accurate mass (easily within +/- 20 mDa) and Spectral Accuracy (typically >99%). This provides an Effective Mass Accuracy (EMA) on a single quadrupole comparable to high resolution instruments. GC/ID performs forward and reverse library search using the industry standard NIST search engine. It also takes advantage of the expanded compound Retention Index (RI) data in the new commercial library collections (NIST20 and Wiley Registry 12) to automatically perform quantitative RI match for confident compound identification.
"Our team listened carefully to our users to make sure GC/ID 3.0 fits their needs," said Yongdong Wang, President of Cerno. "While GC/MS library search has been a well-established and effective tool for the ID of organic compounds, little progress has been made to assist the analyst in determining the correct match from a long list of possible hits, until now. GC/ID combines reliable mixture deconvolution, library search, accurate mass formula confirmation and RI match capabilities in an easy-to-use, automated, and quantitative manner. This can save the analyst hundreds of hours while increasing compound ID confidence and minimizing the number of 'unidentified' peaks due to interferences, unresolved peaks, or just ambiguous library search results."
Media Contact
Don Kuehl, Cerno Bioscience, +1 203-312-1150 Ext: 3, don.kuehl@cernobioscience.com
SOURCE Cerno Bioscience