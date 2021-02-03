DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master Cosmetic Injector, Tori Burns, PA-C is now treating patients at the U.S. Dermatology Partners Uptown office.
Tori Burns grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Auburn University. She then earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. She practiced in psychiatry and interventional radiology before transitioning to aesthetic medicine.
Ms. Burns specializes in injectable treatments like Botox, Dysport, Jeauveau, and facial fillers such as Juvederm and Restylane. She uses advanced cannula techniques and is extremely experienced with Sculptra, Bellafill, and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapies for hair loss and facial rejuvenation. Microneedling, laser treatments, and Kybella are also among the treatments she offers.
"The cosmetic aspect of dermatology has always been extremely fulfilling," she says. "I believe every client is beautifully and wonderfully made, so my passion is to enhance their natural beauty, and not completely change the way they look."
Ms. Burns lives in Dallas, Texas, where she enjoys traveling, exercising, watching golf, cooking, and spending time with family, friends, and her dog, Beignet. Ms. Burns currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners in Dallas Uptown and in Tyler at the Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine (CALM Tyler). In addition to her work in the Tyler and Dallas Uptown offices, Ms. Burns is an aesthetic trainer for Allergan and Galderma and a Master Injector for Allergan. She is accepting new patients. To schedule call 903-579-7261.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners' patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
