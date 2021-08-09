WASHINGTON, August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
CGTN's flagship current affairs show 'The Heat' presents diverse viewpoints and engages with its guests on a host of issues.
On a recent show, host Mike Walter asked Villanova University professor and China analyst Deborah Seligsohn how politics is hurting the battle against COVID-19. Professor Seligsohn urged everyone to listen to follow scientific evidence and not use the pandemic to score political points. Later in the show, renowned scientist William Haseltine underlined the importance of global cooperation as the Delta variant continues to spread around the world.
The program highlighted why 'The Heat' is an important part of the media ecosystem in the U.S.
At a time when cable TV, social media and the Internet have helped create echo chambers in our societies, CGTN seeks to impart context to every story. Check out this coverage online, on radio and on television and See the Difference.
Click here view the entire discussion: https://america.cgtn.com/2021/08/05/the-heat-coronavirus-pandemic-and-politics
