WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What did we learn from this pandemic? Full Frame host Mike Walter talked with Columbia University infectious disease epidemiologist, Maureen Miller, about predicting the next pandemic and how the COVID-19 pandemic likely started. Miller pointed to animal-to-human viral spillover as being the most likely source. Miller believes one way to prevent the next pandemic is to monitor people where disease spillover actually happens. "My thesis is that pandemics are not inevitable," Miller said. "We should really, really invest in preventing the next one because it's not going to be another hundred years before it shows up." Miller believes more funds should be put towards prevention.
Later in the show, Mike spoke with Deborah Seligsohn, who teaches political science at Villanova University near Philadelphia. She urged everyone to follow scientific evidence and not use the pandemic to score political points. But to win the war on infection, Seligsohn said it will take a global team. "The U.S. and China absolutely have to work together," Seligsohn said. "Both to get this pandemic actually under control, to vaccinate the world and to do the kind of monitoring that we actually need for the next pandemic."
CGTN America's weekly, hour-long magazine-style show, 'Full Frame,' profiles great thinkers of our time and prolific experts who are changing the game in their fields and in doing so, taking the world in new directions.
Here is a link to the show. https://youtu.be/NqlR7TZCy0Q
