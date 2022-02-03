KARMIEL, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cryotherapy exposes the body to freezing temperatures for short periods at a time. Different methods to achieve this effect include ice baths, ice packs, and ice massages. In the specific case of cryotherapy scar removal, the main tool used is the CryoNeedle. Developed by Life by Ice in partnership with Chaban Medical, the CryoNeedle is a hand-held cryosurgical device, a probe connected to a tank of cryogenic liquid. Medical professionals inject the probe into the keloid or hypertrophic scar, administering liquid nitrogen with a boiling temperature of -196°C (or -320.8°F) through it. This ensures cellular destruction of the scar itself and freezes it. This procedure is extremely exact, targeting the specific area that needs to be addressed while leaving the rest of the skin alone. Depending on how big the keloid is, treatment sessions can last between 10 and 60 minutes. Over the next few weeks, the frozen keloid shrivels and falls off.
The CryoNeedle as a tool is unprecedented for two reasons. The first factor is its intralesional application, meaning that it directly injects the liquid nitrogen into the keloid scar. The other factor is its shape, which is especially long to ensure extremely precise application capabilities. This provides both control and comfort to the medical professional and the patient. Injecting the liquid nitrogen exactly into the keloid can be challenging, since the scar tissue is often rubbery, dense, and hard. To make sure that the liquid nitrogen penetrates the keloid, the CryoNeedle has a sharp, sealed, distal tip. The CryoNeedle has an increased freezing area of deep scar material; commercially available surface or contact probes are not nearly as capable of reaching deep scar material.
Although there are other methods of scar removal already available, cryotherapy in particular is unique. Keloid scars are known as having a high recurrence rate, which means that people who underwent other forms of treatment for scar removal might have had to go through a lengthy removal process over and over again...without significant change. Getting surgery often meant that keloid scars would grow back even bigger, while getting cortisone injections made the keloids redder than they had been before, causing people to give up on the idea of removing their scars altogether. With Cryotherapy scar removal, however, there is significant improvement without a recurrence in the vast majority of all cases.
Another major benefit of cryotherapy is that the process is done carefully and precisely, targeting the exact area that needs to be dealt with while preserving the skin around the keloid scar. This precision is possible due to the very fine probe which is inserted exactly into the keloid in order to destroy it effectively, producing rapid scar freezing.
Additionally, cryotherapy scar removal is comfortable, minimally invasive and doesn't have as long or intensive an after-care as other procedures. This means that instead of spending a lot of time recovering from an invasive procedure, people are able to return to their daily routine. Most people only need one treatment session to get the desired results. While most patients can go home immediately after treatment, it's best to wait about a day before resuming everyday activities. There is a lower risk of infection after treatment as well.
Chaban Medical as an advanced medical device company is committed not only to developing new cryotherapy technology, but a variety of medical devices that improve patient care and empower medical professionals at the same time.
