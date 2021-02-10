CHAGRIN Falls, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Chagrin Falls Dental in Chagrin Falls, Ohio is pleased to announce the release of the practice's new responsive website: https://www.chagrinfallsdental.com. Accessibility is at the forefront of the new design, making it easier than ever for patients to interact with the practice and find the information they need.
"We here at Chagrin Falls Dental are excited that our patients have the ability to interact with this newly designed website. We hope that all users find it informative and easy to navigate," says Dr. Jacob Bresciani.
Chagrin Falls Dental is the only practice in the area to offer all dental specialties under one roof to provide a more convenient experience for their patients. Rather than referring patients to other practices and coordinating the sharing of records and imaging, patients can stay at a single dental practice for any specialized treatment they need. This commitment to making dental care more convenient and accessible is also what prompted the practice to redesign their website.
The new website features a serene nature-inspired background and color scheme, but when patients look beyond the aesthetic changes they'll find more intuitive navigation and enhanced usability. The website's responsive design means that the site renders equally well on laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones. This allows patients to connect with the practice no matter where they are — at work, at home, or on-the-go.
The goal was to create a true resource for their patients, with easy-to-find information about aftercare, insurance, and procedures. Patients can request an appointment online, email their doctor, and read updates on the Chagrin Falls Dental blog.
About Jacob Bresciani, DDS
Dr. Bresciani is a native of Ohio who earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from The Ohio State University School of Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, and frequently volunteers his services in the local community.
About Russell J. Caputo, DMD
Dr. Caputo graduated from Temple University Dental School in 1989. After years of working in private practice, he built a career for himself as an entrepreneur by starting his own dental management company that operates dental practices throughout Ohio.
About Chagrin Falls Dental
Chagrin Falls Dental provides comprehensive dental services, including specialty care, to patients in Chagrin Falls, OH. The practice's services include general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, and dental implants. To learn more or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.chagrinfallsdental.com, schedule a visit to the office at 45 East Washington Street, 3rd Floor, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022, or call 440-247-8641.
