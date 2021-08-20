TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today's clinical trials require complex sample-handling procedures and protocols. Often the analytical strategy related to advanced therapies includes the collection, preservation and analysis of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). This trend presents challenges for researchers, as these samples are fragile and must be handled appropriately.
Achieving the short timelines allowed from sample collection to processing and subsequent cryopreservation is of crucial importance. However, other key considerations may be overlooked, such as consistency in the isolation protocol, ability of enrollment sites to manage the delicate procedure, analyst qualification and training, quality metrics related to the isolation procedure(s) and impact of variability on downstream analytical testing.
Register for this webinar to learn how a robust Global Sample Processing Network (GSPN) has been developed to manage and enhance the collection, isolation and preservation of PBMCs in today's complex clinical studies. The GSPN solution at LabConnect addresses many of the limitations associated with PBMCs, ensuring a quality-centric, data driven QC program is in place — on a global scale.
Join experts from LabConnect, Benjamin Sutton, Manager, Technical Affairs; and Jon Lowe, Sr. Director, Vendor Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Challenges and Solutions in a Global PBMC Isolation Program.
