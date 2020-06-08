CHANDLER, Ariz., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ziad Elghoul, MD, one of the highly esteemed and renowned cardiologists in Chandler, Arizona, has won the 2020 Three Best Rated® Award for the best cardiologist. After a thorough analysis of several aspects of his practice in cardiology through a 50-point inspection, ThreeBestRated.com recognized him as one of the best cardiologists in Chandler. Dr. Elghoul is an expert cardiologist who specializes in complex coronary interventions and general cardiology. Being one of the most reviewed and sought after cardiologists in Arizona, Dr. Elghoul has been a recipient of various awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career.
Dr. Elghoul has been in practice since 2001. Apart from general cardiology, he is a board-certified physician in the streams of nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology. His practice areas include peripheral artery disease, venous ablations, and percutaneous abdominal aortic aneurysms repair. He treats his patients with compassion and explains them about the conditions and procedures lucidly, leaving no space for confusion or doubts.
CEDAR HEART CLINIC
Currently, Dr. Elghoul is practicing in Cedar Heart Clinic, which he founded in 2006. Over the years, Cedar Heart Clinic grew into one of the most prominent cardiology clinics in Arizona. They employ the most recent technologies and use state of the art medical equipment to provide care in cardiac and vascular diseases. The physicians and the team of health workers at the Cedar Heart always strive to endow the best care. Their prime focus lies in the humane aspect of care, treating patients with dignity and respect.
Dr. Elghoul's excellence in patient care not only fetched him multiple awards, but also brought indomitable respect and reputation to his clinic. He has been a part of numerous path-breaking research studies and got published in peer-reviewed journals. His ingenuity as a cardiologist is well-known across Chandler, Arizona. Anyone who is at the care of his practice is in safe hands.
