BALTIMORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Behavioral Health, an organization that empowers families with 1 or more disabled and/or neurodivergent children founded by community organizer, Denisha Gingles, invites you to attend our Grand Opening Family Fun Day event, to be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

This event's purpose is to provide a family-friendly environment for neurodivergent children and the local community. This event will be the perfect opportunity for caregivers to entertain the entire family while learning about supportive resources available to promote the family's cohesion and quality of life.

Full attractions and activities will include:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD Screening Information and tools

Petting Zoo

Bounce House

Carnival Games

Carnival Snacks

Mascot Character

This is a free event but registration is required

To pre-register visit 

https://sbhfamilyday.eventbrite.com

WHAT:           Grand Opening, Family Day Event

WHEN:          Saturday, October 2, 2021

                       10:00 am-1:00 pm

WHERE:        7001 Johnnycake Rd #106

                       Windsor Mill, MD 21244

WHO:            Signature Behavioral Health

About Signature Behavioral Health

Signature Behavioral Health invests in the whole family's right to self-determination by providing meaningful, individualized, and culturally relevant behavioral services. We affirm children, teens, and young adults who exhibit social, emotional, learning, and behavioral concerns using the science of Applied Behavior Analysis(ABA) with a strengths-based and trauma-informed approach. We not only uplift children and teens, but empower parents and siblings of our neurodivergent and/or disabled clients with the common goal of enhancing the quality of life for the entire household through the provision of mental health services, parent guidance, advocacy tools, and group sessions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changing-the-face-of-behavioral-therapy-social-justice-and-neurodiversity-advocate-launches-signature-behavioral-health-in-baltimore-301368743.html

SOURCE Signature Behavioral Health

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.