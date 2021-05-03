TAMPA, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation today announced the next evolution of the former "We Honor Veterans" program. The Chapters Health Valor Program builds upon the great foundation of the past by expanding its support and services to first responders.
"We were looking to bring a better understanding to the needs of veterans and first responders," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "We found first responders face many of the same challenges that veterans do, so we as an organization understood the need to expand these services."
The Chapters Health Valor Program is fully funded and operated by the foundation. Veterans and first responders are identified on admission at any Chapters Health location. Team members then obtain a service history in order to appropriately honor them. They will also benefit from a fleet of trained and knowledgeable volunteers who understand their unique needs.
At full scale, the Valor Program will offer a range of support and services including but not limited to:
- Pinning ceremonies: Honor the service and sacrifices made by veterans and first responders, who receive a certificate, pin and handmade blanket or quilt.
- Valor Cafés: Following COVID-19 social distancing safe practices, Valor Cafés for peer-to-peer activities are conducted whereby veterans and first responders find comradery in order to share stories and similar experiences.
- Volunteer visits: Patients are paired with volunteers who are either veterans or first responders.
- Community outreach and awareness: This approach allows for a more intimate understanding of the unique needs of veterans and first responders.
- Honor walks: Conducted by hospice team members to show respect to family members as their deceased loved one leaves the hospice houses.
- Grief counseling services: Licensed and professional grief counselors are available based on the need of the patient or family and can address a wide range of mental or emotional needs.
- Honor Flights: The Chapters Health Valor Program is heavily vested in the Honor Flight Network. Honor flights are provided to military veterans in gratitude of their service and sacrifices. Flights to Washington D.C. are coordinated on behalf of veterans at no cost. Veterans who are unable to participate in person are provided with virtual Honor Flights. You can learn more about the Honor Flight network at https://www.honorflight.org/.
In any given year, Chapters Health provides care to more than 1,200 service members and first responders with much of the care and all of the ancillary counseling services being unreimbursed.
About Chapters Health Foundation
Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $5.2 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates: Chapters Health Home Care, Chapters Health Hospice, Good Shepherd Hospice, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice, located in Alachua, Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and St. Lucie counties. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
