NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health Home Care, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, was named a 2021 HHCAHPS Honors Recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of web-based home health and hospice software. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide high-quality care as measured from the patient's point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS) survey satisfaction measures.
"To be named as a HHCAHPS Honors Recipient is a humbling reminder of how proud we are of our Chapters Health Home Care team, said Dean Forman," chief operating officer for Chapters Health System. "Their work exemplifies Chapters Health System's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care and support that our patients need to maintain their autonomy and comfort at home. Our community, referral partners and families entrust us to provide those resources in the right place at the right time and our teams do exactly that."
HHCAHPS Honors recipients score above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85 percent of the 19 evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, HHCAHPS Honors Elite, to recognize home health agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on 100 percent of the evaluated questions.
"HHCAHPS Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve," said Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. "We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Chapters Health Home Care and we congratulate them on their success."
"This award shows the great service my staff provides and the dedication of this agency to improve people's health and quality of life, said Keith Works, clinical administrator for Chapters Health Home Care in New Port Richey. "That is the mission of Chapters Health and this agency, and the staff work hard every day to accomplish this. I'm very proud of my staff and honored to work with such compassionate and caring clinicians."
About Chapters Health Home Care
Chapters Health Home Care, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, proudly offers skilled home care services, including skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and more. The agency provides these services in the following Florida counties: Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk. Chapters Health Home Care earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for home health services accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission's performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects our commitment to providing safe, effective care. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About HEALTHCAREfirst
HEALTHCAREfirst enables home health and hospice providers to streamline and optimize their business through CAHPS surveys, billing, coding and OASIS review, and advanced analytics services to increase business efficiencies, simplify CMS compliance, expedite reimbursement, and improve patient care. HEALTHCAREfirst is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). Visit http://www.healthcarefirst.com and follow @HEALTHCAREfirst on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
###
Media Contact
Austin Mudd, Chapters Health System, 813-310-4690, mudda@chaptershealth.org
SOURCE Chapters Health System