MARATHON, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, announced today it had earned The Joint Commission's deemed status accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. Deemed status is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective care.
"Chapters Health Hospice underwent a rigorous on-site survey," said Vivian Dodge, executive director of Chapters Health Hospice in Monroe County. "During the three-day visit, compliance with hospice standards and quality of care was evaluated. Accreditation by The Joint Commission serves as a stamp of approval that Chapters Health Hospice demonstrated compliance that adheres to recognized standards of safety and quality care.
"When individuals bring in hospice, they want to be sure the company is capable of offering safe, quality care," continued Dodge. "Deemed status indicates that we not only meet but exceed expectations in the care we provide."
Launched in 1999, The Joint Commission's deemed accreditation program supports the efforts of its accredited organizations to help deliver safe, high quality care and services. More than 1,500 hospice programs out of 4,400 in the United States currently maintain accreditation by The Joint Commission with approximately 1,265 receiving deemed status. In Florida, 18 hospices are accredited by The Joint Commission and 11 received deemed status.
The Joint Commission's hospice standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts, hospice providers and researchers, as well as industry experts, purchasers and consumers. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance.
"Chapters Health Hospice is the not-for-profit hospice program serving Key West and all of the Florida Keys. The Florida Keys are truly a special place. We are honored to offer stellar end-of-life care and a variety of services to fit into the healthcare needs of the Keys community," added Dodge.
For more information about Chapters Health Hospice, call 305-396-8100.
About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the fourth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Chapters Health Hospice
Chapters Health Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based organization, which brought not-for-profit hospice services back to the Florida Keys and Monroe County in January 2021.
About The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 20,500 health care organizations and programs in the United States, including hospitals and health care organizations that provide ambulatory and office-based surgery, behavioral health, home care, laboratory and nursing home services. An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. The Joint Commission has two nonprofit affiliate organizations: The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare aims to solve health care's most critical safety and quality problems and Joint Commission Resources (JCR) provides consulting services, educational services and publications. Joint Commission International, a division of JCR, accredits and certifies international health care organizations. Learn more about The Joint Commission at http://www.jointcommission.org.
