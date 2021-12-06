TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health System and Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care jointly announce today the signing of a final affiliation agreement. Chapters Health is one of the nation's premier not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organizations headquartered in Temple Terrace. Cornerstone Hospice is one of the country's largest not-for-profit organizations delivering hospice, palliative care and other end-of-life services. With this agreement and a staff of 2,250 and more than 1,620 volunteers, Chapters Health and its affiliates combine to make it the largest not-for-profit hospice organization and number six overall in the country.
"This incredible partnership is further evidence of the strength Chapters Health's unrivaled business model represents in elevating not-for-profit end-of-life care," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health. "The ability to gain economy of scale, intellectual capital and best practice while preserving brand legacy, board governance and executive presence is the future. And Chapters Health and Cornerstone are proud to lead the way."
"Our affiliation with Chapters Health will support the Cornerstone Hospice legacy, and I am confident our common, not-for-profit mission will guarantee more patients coping with serious illnesses will have opportunities to access compassionate care at a challenging time in their lives," said Chuck Lee, president and chief executive officer at Cornerstone, who will become Chapter Health's chief administrative officer and president of hospice services. "We will retain our long-established identity, foundation and connection to the communities in all the counties we serve."
This affiliation is a tremendous opportunity to preserve, as well as enhance, the Florida not-for-profit hospice model of comprehensive, community-based care. With combined resources, healthcare services will be provided to residents in 29 Florida counties and four Georgia counties, allowing more than 58,860 lives to be touched annually.
"At Chapters Health, we are on a journey to incorporate community health services, social determinants of health and primary care into our value-based designs and now we have a new travel partner with us," added Molosky. "Using our matrixed approach of integrating home health, advanced illness management, telemedicine, social determinants of health and primary care, we are moving chronic illness care further upstream to deliver the low-cost, high-quality experience that has for so long been the provenance of hospice to its patients, families and communities."
In addition, all fund-raising efforts conducted within Cornerstone's service area will continue to focus on supporting the charitable mission of the hospice as well as programs specific to its patients and families living in Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties in Florida, and Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in Georgia. This affiliation will advance the shared goals of:
- Quality of care and services backed by evidenced-based best clinical practices and demonstrating unsurpassed quality of care in the communities they serve.
- Expanding the Chapters Health network of hospice providers across four additional Florida counties and four new counties in Georgia with a shared commitment to quality, service and access.
"The most exciting part about this is that it really represents the tip of the iceberg when it comes to elevating not-for-profit legacy hospice care. If your organization wants to learn more about securing its future, we stand ready to assist. Let's talk about what could be," said Molosky.
About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the fourth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care
Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, a not-for-profit, community organization since 1984, provides comfort and care to families experiencing life-limiting illnesses. Nearly 7,000 people in Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in Georgia benefit from Cornerstone programs each year. Enhanced patient and family care is made possible through the generous support of individuals and groups. For more information, visit http://www.cornerstonehospice.org.
