TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health System celebrates becoming the largest not-for-profit chronic illness management and end-of-life care organization in the country with the official welcome of Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care as its newest affiliate. Chapters Health is one of the nation's premier community-based healthcare organizations headquartered in Temple Terrace. Cornerstone Hospice delivers hospice, palliative care and other end-of-life services in several of the largest service areas in Florida and Georgia. Chapters Health and its family of affiliates combine to also make the organization number six overall in the country by size with more than 2,500 team members and more than 1,600 volunteers.
"With the addition of Cornerstone, Chapters Health can continue reinventing how chronic illness management and end-of-life care is administered in all the communities we serve," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health. "We are focused on driving that innovation to the bedside to improve patient care for our families and community members."
Chapters Health possesses the tremendous opportunity to preserve, as well as enhance, the not-for-profit hospice model of comprehensive, community-based care. Utilizing resources over its entire footprint, healthcare services will be provided to residents in 30 Florida counties and four Georgia counties, allowing more than 60,000 lives to be touched annually. On a daily basis, Chapters Health provides care to more patients than the four largest hospital facilities in Tampa combined.
"At Chapters Health, we are on a journey to incorporate community health services, social determinants of health and primary care into our value-based designs and now we have a new travel partner with us," continued Molosky. "Using our matrixed approach of integrating home health, advanced illness management, telemedicine, social determinants of health and primary care, we are moving chronic illness care further upstream to deliver the low-cost, high-quality experience that has for so long been the provenance of hospice to its patients, families and communities."
Chapters Health is moving healthcare from a transactional, fee-for-service model to one which instead drives quality over quantity with a specific focus on outcome-driven care. Through a variety of unique resources, culture shifts, technology and a strong team that believes in the power of change, Chapters Health is transforming chronic illness management and end-of-life care.
As the executive leadership from Cornerstone joins Chapters Health, Chuck Lee will be serving as the system's chief administrative officer and president of hospice services.
"With any new affiliation, we focus our efforts on preserving access and the legacy in our communities to the end-of-life mission we all serve so lovingly. If your organization wants to learn more about securing its future and legacy, we stand ready to assist. Let's talk about what could be," added Molosky.
About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2021, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the fourth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care
Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, a not-for-profit, community organization since 1984, provides comfort and care to families experiencing life-limiting illnesses. Nearly 7,000 people in Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in Georgia benefit from Cornerstone programs each year. Enhanced patient and family care is made possible through the generous support of individuals and groups. For more information, visit http://www.cornerstonehospice.org.
