TAMPA, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health System was certified for the fourth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category today by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. Chapters Health and its affiliates earned this distinction based on extensive ratings provided by its team members in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at: LINK to report.
"Beyond the accolade, which is prideworthy, I am grateful to all Chapters Health Team members in making this past year what it was," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health. "While 2020 was a year many people would love to put behind them, the passion, perseverance, and commitment our team members displayed made this acknowledgement possible and is always worth remembering."
In 2021, 75 percent of team members said Chapters Health is a great place to work – 16 percent higher than the average company in the United States.
"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Chapters Health is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates: Chapters Health Home Care, Chapters Health Hospice, Good Shepherd Hospice, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice, located in Alachua, Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and St. Lucie counties. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the fourth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognized outstanding workplace cultures and produces Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
