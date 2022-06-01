Chapters Health System was certified for the fifth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category today by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. Chapters Health and its affiliates earned this distinction based on extensive ratings provided by its team members in anonymous surveys.
TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health System was certified for the fifth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category today by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. Chapters Health and its affiliates earned this distinction based on extensive ratings provided by its team members in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at: LINK to report.
"Celebrating the fifth year in a row as a Great Place to Work is an accomplishment and accolade directly due to each and every Chapters Health team member," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health. "I feel deep gratitude and pride in what we have accomplished in these last couple of turbulent years as we stayed true to our mission of taking care of patients and each other."
In 2022, 81 percent of team members said Chapters Health is a great place to work – 24 percent higher than the average company in the United States.
"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Chapters Health is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, 95-percent of job candidates say reputation is a major factor when considering a job offer. This is music to the ears of Chapters Health as a certified Great Place to Work.
About Chapters Health System
As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2022, Chapters Health is certified for the fifth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute and in 2021, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognized outstanding workplace cultures and produces Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
