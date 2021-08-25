TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The extraction of quantitative pathology data endpoints from stained digitized slides is one of the most important steps when looking to answer specific questions spanning early discovery to late-stage clinical drug development. This applies to a wide-range of multi-omic and spatial-omic techniques, including multiplex chromogenic and fluorescent assays that aim to understand the contextual relationship between different cell phenotypes, such as immune cell colocalization with tumor cells.
The development, testing and validation of digital image analysis workflows is a complex process. There are many variables that can affect the results, including slide scanning platform parameters, approach to algorithm testing and training, analyst training, quality control methods, applying artificial intelligence (AI) and others. To address the variability and challenges, a fully customized approach can be developed based on the research question, clinical stage of development and intended use of the data.
Register for this live webinar on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1pm EDT (6pm BST/UK) to hear experts from Invicro, Joseph Krueger, VP of Research & Applications; and Omid Ghasemi Senior Scientist, review the current challenges encountered across the various stages of biomarker development, from early discovery to patient selection strategies in clinical trials. Specifically, they will discuss how applying state-of-the art computational digital pathology methods can uncover insights needed to accelerate the development of tailored therapies.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Characterizing Tissue Biology with Next-Generation Image Analysis Workflows.
