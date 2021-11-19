OLNEY, Md., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MOG Project announced today it has raised more than $51,000 to raise awareness of MOG-AD, a rare neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease found in people of all ages and children in particular. On a platform provided in-kind by Unicorn Auctions, The MOG Project hosted a charity auction for a rare barrel of Blanton's bourbon and VIP experience at the Frankfort, Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace Distillery. The auction winners, a group of bourbon lovers who wish to remain anonymous, will receive the opportunity to sample from a variety of Blanton's finest bourbon barrels, and choose their own 53 gallon barrel, constituting approximately 217 bottles.
Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Autoimmune Disease, or MOG-AD, is a neuroinflammatory disease that causes inflammation in the optic nerve as well as the spinal cord and brain. Due to a lack of awareness and the fact that it is fairly new, MOG-AD is often misdiagnosed as Multiple Sclerosis or other neuroinflammatory conditions. In 2017, a simple anti-body test was developed to detect MOG-AD, but word of the availability of this life-saving test needs to continue to spread.
"We are grateful to all who participated in this auction and particularly to our generous winners," said Julia Lefelar, co-founder and executive director of The MOG Project and MOG-AD patient. "So many are diagnosed with rare diseases and don't know where to turn. Funding for organizations like ours is critical to the support and education of those living with and affected by MOG-AD, as well as to the continued search for a cure."
The MOG Project was created by Julia, her daughter Kristina Lefelar and Amy Ednie to educate patients, caregivers and doctors about MOG-AD. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing resources, building community and advancing research to support those living with the disease.
"This was a unique opportunity to pair our love for bourbon with a great cause – supporting further research and advocacy of a rare disease," said Zach Pruitt on behalf of the winners. "The opportunity to align our passions with helping people is something that our group takes great interest in. We were thrilled to support The MOG Project."
To learn more or contribute to the MOG Project: https://mogproject.org/community/contribute/donate/.
About The MOG Project
The MOG Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to raising awareness and supporting the treatment of Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody Disease, or MOG-AD. Founded in 2017, The MOG Project is supported by a medical advisory board made up of leaders from top U.S. neuroimmunology labs. For more information about The MOG Project, visit https://mogproject.org/.
