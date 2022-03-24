Castle Connolly Top Doctors who are selected each year by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. are first nominated by their peers in an online nomination process. Nominations are open to all board-certified MDs; each year tens of thousands of physicians cast many tens of thousands of nominations. Nominated physicians are then screened and selected by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team based on criteria including medical education, training, hospital appointments, disciplinary histories, and much more. Only physicians such as Dr. Charles Crutchfield who are considered to be among the top 7% in their specialties are selected for inclusion in America's Top Doctors.
Castle Connolly Top Doctors who are selected each year by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. are first nominated by their peers in an online nomination process. Nominations are open to all board-certified MDs; each year tens of thousands of physicians cast many tens of thousands of nominations. Nominated physicians are then screened and selected by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team based on criteria including medical education, training, hospital appointments, disciplinary histories, and much more. Only physicians such as Dr. Charles Crutchfield who are considered to be among the top 7% in their specialties are selected for inclusion in America's Top Doctors. Dr. Crutchfield has been honored as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor every year since 2012.
Castle Connolly's consumer guide has emerged as the nation's definitive source for the acknowledgment of the top physicians and experts in medicine today. Their stringent selection process has guaranteed that the professionals who make their list are the top in their fields and the best choice for patients. It is important to note that doctors do not and cannot pay to be included in any Castle Connolly guide or online directory.
Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.'s President and CEO Dr. John Connolly commented on Dr. Crutchfield's recognition: "Being selected for inclusion in America's Top Doctors 2022 is a very significant achievement. American physicians are incredibly high-quality medical professionals, yet some stand out. Each year we evaluate tens of thousands of peer nominations in the medical community. Then our experts go even deeper to evaluate and select Top Doctors based on referred doctors' exceptional work and outstanding conduct. My congratulations to Dr. Crutchfield."
About Charles Crutchfield III MD
Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School and a Benedict Distinguished Visiting Professor of Biology at Carleton College. He also has a private practice, Crutchfield Dermatology in Eagan, MN. He received his MD and Master's Degree in molecular biology and genomics from the Mayo Clinic. He has been selected as one of the top 10 dermatologists in the United States by Black Enterprise magazine. Minnesota Medicine recognized Dr. Crutchfield as one of the 100 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders in Minnesota. Dr. Crutchfield specializes in skin-of-color and has been selected by physicians and nurses as one of the leading dermatologists in Minnesota for the past 20 years. Dr. Crutchfield was selected by The Grio, a division of NBC, as "A history maker shaping America's future." He is the team consulting dermatologist for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild, and Lynx. Dr. Crutchfield is an active member of both the American and National Medical Associations and past president of the Minnesota Association of Black Physicians. He can be reached at CrutchfieldDermatology.com or by calling 651-209-3600.
Crutchfield Dermatology is a proud member of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine (DPSEAM).
