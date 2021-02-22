EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD of Crutchfield Dermatology, was named a Top Doctor in Mpls. St. Paul Magazine, 2021.
Mpls. St. Paul Magazine's Top Doctors rankings are determined by a survey sent to 5,000 physicians and nurses in the metro area. Survey participants are asked to nominate one or more doctors (excluding themselves) whom they would choose if they or a loved one were seeking medical care. The candidates who made the final list were evaluated on indicators of peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. Less than 3% of physicians are recognized with this honor by their peers. Dr.Crutchfield has been selected with this honor, yearly, for the past 20 years.
"I am honored to have been selected by my peers as a top dermatologist. There is nothing more humbling and satisfying than to be recognized by my colleagues for the quality service to patients and the best skincare in Minnesota. I truly appreciate their recognition and confidence in naming me for this best skincare honor," said Dr. Crutchfield, Eagan Dermatologist.
Dr. Crutchfield specializes in the treatment of acne, psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and ethnic skin disorders. Additionally, Dr. Crutchfield is considered, by his peers, to be a leading cosmetic dermatologist in the United States.
About Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D:
Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D., is a graduate of the Mayo Clinic Medical School and a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He is currently the Medical Director of Crutchfield Dermatology in Eagan and is a Benedict Distinguished Professor of Biology at Carleton College. Dr. Crutchfield has won numerous teaching and professional awards and is the co-author of a children's book on sun protection, a dermatology textbook, and hundreds of medical articles. He is a member of the AΩA National Medical Honor Society, an expert consultant for WebMD and CNN, and a recipient of the Karis Humanitarian Award from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. He is the team physician for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Wild, Timberwolves, and Lynx professional sports teams. Dr. Crutchfield has over 25 years of clinical experience caring for patients.
http://www.crutchfielddermatology.com
Media Contact
Kelly M., Crutchfield Dermatology, 651-209-3600, kellym@crutchfielddermatology.com
SOURCE Crutchfield Dermatology