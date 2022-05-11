Charlotte Plastic Surgery was named the Best practice in Charlotte. Charlotte Magazine 2022 Award Is Seventh Consecutive for Practice.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte Plastic Surgery, Charlotte's first plastic surgery practice, has been voted Charlotte magazine's 2022 Best of the Best (BOB) Award winner for Best Plastic Surgery Group. The practice is honored to receive recognition by the magazine's voters for the seventh straight year.
"The entire Charlotte Plastic Surgery team would like to thank everyone who voted to award us this honor," said Dr. Stephan J. Finical, partner, Charlotte Plastic Surgery. "For 71 years we have served the Charlotte community and this recognition is a reflection of the dedication we have for our patients in helping them achieve the best results possible."
Every year, Charlotte magazine dedicates its May issue to BOB Award winners in every area of business throughout Charlotte, from interior design to dining, to hairstyling. The staff of editors and writers spend months working to find local businesses they feel are the best in town. The Voters' Choice award is voted on by the community entirely.
"Charlotte Plastic Surgery considers itself in great company among the other BOB Award winners," added Dr. Finical. "Congratulations to the rest of this year's winners on this well-deserved honor."
About Charlotte Plastic Surgery:
Founded in 1951, Charlotte Plastic Surgery is one of the country's oldest and most trusted plastic surgery practices. Our five board-certified plastic surgeons, skin health specialists, and master nurse injectors provide the highest level of service and care. Our mission is to renew the quality of life and increase the confidence of our patients through restoration, preservation, and enhancement of physical form and function. From BOTOX® to Breast Augmentation to Body Contouring and beyond, we have you covered. Our commitment to board certification reflects our standards of excellence. The senior physicians of Charlotte Plastic Surgery are all members of The American Board of Plastic Surgery. Among our top medical accreditations, Charlotte Plastic Surgery is certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF). For more information on Charlotte Plastic Surgery please visit the website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube pages.
About Charlotte magazine's BOB Awards:
For over 20 years, Charlotte magazine has announced the BEST of the BEST in Charlotte. The BOB Awards, for short, recognize the city's finest in food and drink, entertainment, shopping, mind, and body, and more–almost a hundred winners in all. Charlotte magazine's staff of editors and writers scour the city for the best of the best—from dining to nightlife to culture to shopping, from pampering to pets to parks. We also ask you to vote for your favorites—which you do by the tens of thousands. Then, each May, we present the BOB Awards, recognizing Charlotte's Best of the Best. Find them on @CharlotteMag on Twitter, @CharlotteMag on Instagram, and Charlotte magazine on Facebook.
