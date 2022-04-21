Charter Oak State College, one of the country's premier online colleges for Health Care professionals, has expanded its portfolio of online Health Care programs. Interested prospects can apply today to any of the career advancing Health Care Certificate programs by visiting https://www.CharterOak.edu/health-care.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College Expands its Portfolio of Online Health Care Certificate Programs
Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's public online college, (http://www.CharterOak.edu), has added new online Certificate programs in the field of healthcare designed to advance the careers of working professionals and to support healthcare workforces both in and out of state. To view the College's full offerings of online degrees and certificates in its Health Science & Technology division visit https://www.CharterOak.edu/health-care. Interested prospects can inquire for more information or apply to the programs online.
New Certificates in Cancer Registry, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Physician Practice Management, Provider Credentialing Specialist
Physician Practice Management – This Certificate is suitable for Associate degreed professionals wishing to manage a physician practice. Courses cover insurance plans, health care business processes and best practices, medical office accounting, physician reimbursement, human resource management, electronic health records, HIPAA regulations, data privacy and more. This Certificate is designed to prepare students to sit for the CPPM offered by the AAPC.
Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) – This specialized Certificate allows Associate degreed professionals to utilize related skills to ensure high quality record documentation in any health care setting. It also prepares students for the CDIP exam.
Cancer Registry Management – This specialized Certificate is for Associate degreed professionals looking to work as Cancer Registrars in the Health Information Management field. These data information specialists are responsible for collecting and reporting cancer statistics of U.S. cancer patients for use by researchers, health care providers, and public health officials and the program is designed to meet the standards and competencies of the National Cancer Registry Association as well as prepare students to sit for the CTR credential exam.
Provider Credentialing Specialist – This specialized Certificate is for those employed in health care organizations whose role is to verify that professional training, certifications, and licensing of the health care professionals in their organization is up to date and in compliance with state and federal regulations. This Certificate is designed to prepare students to sit for the CPCS and/or CPMSM credential exams offered by the NAMSS.
These new Certificates join other in demand fields of study including Health Informatics, Health Care Administration, CAHIIM-accredited Health Information Management, Health Insurance Customer Service, Health Information Fundamentals, Leadership in Health Care Administration and Medical Coding.
Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
